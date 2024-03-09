Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Louisiana 18-13, Arkansas State 16-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Louisiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Louisiana had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 80-66. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Louisiana did.

Louisiana can attribute much of their success to Kobe Julien, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. Julien didn't help Louisiana's cause all that much against James Madison back in January but the same can't be said for this contest. Hosana Kitenge was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Arkansas State's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Mountaineers.

The Ragin Cajuns' victory bumped their record up to 19-13. As for the Red Wolves, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-15.

Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Arkansas State in their previous meeting back in January, winning 81-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.