Ohio Bobcats @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Ohio 13-10, Arkansas State 10-14

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

The Ohio Bobcats will head out on the road to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Ohio is coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ohio ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with an 84-79 win over the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State and the Dukes couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Red Wolves took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

The Bobcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for the Red Wolves, their loss dropped their record down to 10-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.