Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: SF Austin 2-1, Arkansas State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks are taking a road trip to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The Lumberjacks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

SF Austin took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. Everything went their way against LTO as SF Austin made off with an 87-68 victory. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Lumberjacks considering their 51-point performance the matchup before.

SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with Little Rock on Tuesday as they won 80-63.

SF Austin now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Arkansas State, they pushed their record up to 2-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went SF Austin's way against Arkansas State when the teams last played back in November of 2019, as SF Austin made off with a 76-57 victory. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Arkansas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.