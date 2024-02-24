Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: South Alabama 14-14, Arkansas State 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Last Thursday, the Red Wolves earned a 79-71 win over the Trojans.

South Alabama was handed a three-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Golden Eagles on Thursday. The Jaguars put the hurt on the Golden Eagles with a sharp 83-64 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 47.2% better than the opposition, as South Alabama's was.

The Red Wolves are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-14 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.