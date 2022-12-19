Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Alabama State 1-9; Arkansas State 6-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Alabama State Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Red Wolves beat the SE Missouri State Redhawks 68-61 last week.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-60, which was the final score in Alabama State's tilt against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. Guard Isaiah Range had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Arkansas State's win lifted them to 6-5 while Alabama State's loss dropped them down to 1-9. We'll see if the Red Wolves can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.