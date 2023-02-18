Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Georgia State 10-17; Arkansas State 10-18

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia State Panthers will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Arkansas State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 67-62 to the Troy Trojans.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, falling 77-68.

The Red Wolves are now 10-18 while the Panthers sit at 10-17. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State is 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. Georgia State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia State have won six out of their last nine games against Arkansas State.