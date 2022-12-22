Who's Playing
Little Rock @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Little Rock 4-8; Arkansas State 7-5
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Arkansas State beat the Alabama State Hornets 72-65 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock was able to grind out a solid win over Cent. Arkansas, winning 75-66.
Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Red Wolves, who are 4-5 against the spread.
Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trojans when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 67-65. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Little Rock have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Wolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arkansas State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 12, 2021 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Little Rock 81 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Feb 08, 2020 - Little Rock 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Feb 23, 2019 - Arkansas State 72 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Little Rock 83
- Feb 17, 2018 - Little Rock 82 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas State 70 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 17, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Arkansas State 77 vs. Little Rock 72
- Mar 01, 2016 - Little Rock 89 vs. Arkansas State 80
- Jan 18, 2016 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Little Rock 73