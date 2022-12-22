Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Little Rock 4-8; Arkansas State 7-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arkansas State beat the Alabama State Hornets 72-65 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock was able to grind out a solid win over Cent. Arkansas, winning 75-66.

Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Red Wolves, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trojans when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 67-65. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Little Rock have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Odds

The Red Wolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.