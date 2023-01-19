Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Louisiana 14-4; Arkansas State 9-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Ragin Cajuns winning the first 83-77 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 67-58.

Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, sneaking past 79-76. Having forecasted a close victory for Louisiana, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 74-57 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Louisiana's win brought them up to 14-4 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin Cajuns rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. Less enviably, Arkansas State is stumbling into the game with the 25th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Arkansas State.