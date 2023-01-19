Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Louisiana 14-4; Arkansas State 9-10
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Ragin Cajuns winning the first 83-77 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 67-58.
Louisiana came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, sneaking past 79-76. Having forecasted a close victory for Louisiana, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 74-57 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Louisiana's win brought them up to 14-4 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin Cajuns rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. Less enviably, Arkansas State is stumbling into the game with the 25th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Louisiana 58
- Jan 06, 2022 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Feb 06, 2021 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 95 vs. Louisiana 87
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Louisiana 81 vs. Arkansas State 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Louisiana 73 vs. Arkansas State 66
- Feb 26, 2020 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 18, 2019 - Arkansas State 79 vs. Louisiana 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Louisiana 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Jan 03, 2019 - Arkansas State 94 vs. Louisiana 83
- Mar 01, 2018 - Louisiana 85 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 31, 2017 - Louisiana 88 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 30, 2017 - Arkansas State 88 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Arkansas State 71 vs. Louisiana 69