Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Louisiana 14-4; Arkansas State 9-10
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are on the road again Thursday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana winning the first 83-77 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 67-58.
The Ragin Cajuns sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Arkansas State and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday was not particularly close, with Arkansas State falling 74-57.
Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Louisiana's victory brought them up to 14-4 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, Arkansas State is stumbling into the matchup with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 8-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Louisiana 58
- Jan 06, 2022 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Feb 06, 2021 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 95 vs. Louisiana 87
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Louisiana 81 vs. Arkansas State 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Louisiana 73 vs. Arkansas State 66
- Feb 26, 2020 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 18, 2019 - Arkansas State 79 vs. Louisiana 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Louisiana 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Jan 03, 2019 - Arkansas State 94 vs. Louisiana 83
- Mar 01, 2018 - Louisiana 85 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Dec 31, 2017 - Louisiana 88 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 30, 2017 - Arkansas State 88 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Arkansas State 71 vs. Louisiana 69