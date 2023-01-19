Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Louisiana 14-4; Arkansas State 9-10

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are on the road again Thursday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana winning the first 83-77 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 67-58.

The Ragin Cajuns sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Arkansas State and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday was not particularly close, with Arkansas State falling 74-57.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Louisiana's victory brought them up to 14-4 while the Red Wolves' defeat pulled them down to 9-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin Cajuns come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, Arkansas State is stumbling into the matchup with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas State.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 8-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won nine out of their last 17 games against Arkansas State.