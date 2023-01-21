Who's Playing

Marshall @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Marshall 16-4; Arkansas State 9-11

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at First National Bank Arena. Marshall will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Wolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday, falling 80-71.

Meanwhile, Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Thursday, winning 81-73.

Arkansas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Arkansas State is now 9-11 while the Thundering Herd sit at 16-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the game with the 24th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.7 on average. Marshall's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 81.6 points per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.