Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-7; Arkansas State 4-3

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are on the road again Thursday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at First National Bank Arena. The Delta Devils will be seeking to avenge the 82-77 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 11 of last year.

A victory for Mississippi Valley State just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 88-45 bruising that they suffered against the Colorado State Rams. Guard Terry Collins (19 points) was the top scorer for Mississippi Valley State.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State made easy work of the Bethel (TN) Wildcats on Sunday and carried off a 90-65 win.

Mississippi Valley State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas State's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Mississippi Valley State's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. We'll see if Arkansas State can repeat their recent success or if the Delta Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.