Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-7; Arkansas State 4-3

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play host again and welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to First National Bank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Red Wolves earned an 82-77 win in their most recent contest against Mississippi Valley State in December of last year.

Arkansas State made easy work of the Bethel (TN) Wildcats on Sunday and carried off a 90-65 win.

Meanwhile, a victory for Mississippi Valley State just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Colorado State Rams on the road and fell 88-45. The top scorer for Mississippi Valley State was guard Terry Collins (19 points).

Arkansas State's win lifted them to 4-3 while Mississippi Valley State's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. We'll see if Arkansas State can repeat their recent success or if the Delta Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.