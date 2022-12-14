Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Arkansas State

Current Records: SE Missouri State 5-5; Arkansas State 5-5

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

SE Missouri State has to be hurting after a devastating 89-68 loss at the hands of the PFW Mastodons last week.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State has to be aching after a bruising 80-55 defeat to the Air Force Falcons last Friday. Guard Markise Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Wolves; Davis played for 25 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

The Redhawks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Odds

The Red Wolves are a 3-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.