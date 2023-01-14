Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Southern Miss 14-4; Arkansas State 9-9
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
The Red Wolves were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-58 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 89-67 punch to the gut against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.