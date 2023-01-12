Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 9-8; Arkansas State 9-8
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are 10-1 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Texas State-San Marcos and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Wolves winning the first 67-60 at home and Texas State-San Marcos taking the second 84-67.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas State-San Marcos beat the South Alabama Jaguars 64-58 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Arkansas State and the Troy Trojans on Saturday was not particularly close, with Arkansas State falling 66-54.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Texas State-San Marcos' win brought them up to 9-8 while Arkansas State's loss pulled them down to an identical 9-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas State-San Marcos is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Arkansas State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won ten out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 84 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Jan 11, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 13, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Arkansas State 58
- Feb 25, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Arkansas State 60
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 78 vs. Arkansas State 68