Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 9-8; Arkansas State 9-8

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are 10-1 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Texas State-San Marcos and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Wolves winning the first 67-60 at home and Texas State-San Marcos taking the second 84-67.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas State-San Marcos beat the South Alabama Jaguars 64-58 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Arkansas State and the Troy Trojans on Saturday was not particularly close, with Arkansas State falling 66-54.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Texas State-San Marcos' win brought them up to 9-8 while Arkansas State's loss pulled them down to an identical 9-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas State-San Marcos is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.5 on average. Arkansas State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won ten out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.