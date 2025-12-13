A rematch of the 2025 Sweet 16 is on tap Saturday when the No. 16 Texas Tech Raiders take on John Calipari and the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks in Dallas. Arkansas led by double digits late in that game before Texas Tech stormed back and won in overtime. This year, both teams are 7-2 entering this matchup and ranked in the top 20. Darius Acuff Jr. (17.4 ppg) leads Arkansas in scoring, while Texas Tech is paced by JT Toppin (20.8 ppg).

Tipoff from American Airlines Arena is at noon ET. Texas Tech is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Arkansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Texas Tech vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -1.5 Arkansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 155.5 points Arkansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -130, Arkansas +110 Arkansas vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. Texas Tech streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Arkansas vs. Texas Tech picks

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (155.5 points). The total has risen four points, creating value on this pick. Both teams have trended to the Under recently with four straight Texas Tech games going Under and three of the past five doing the same for Arkansas.

The model also projects one side of the spread to hit well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of the time?