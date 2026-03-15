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Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt live updates: Razorbacks, Commodores battle for SEC Tournament championship

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Arkansas and Vanderbilt battle on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament title

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The stage is set for the 2026 SEC Tournament title game. No. 3 seed Arkansas will face No. 4 seed Vanderbilt for the title on Sunday in Nashville after each secured wins in their respective semifinal games on Saturday. Arkansas won the lone regular-season meeting between the two squads, 93-68. 

Vanderbilt advanced to the title game after pulling off a huge upset win over reigning national champion and No. 1 seed Florida in the semifinals. The Gators were in line to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the loss. Vanderbilt will be playing for its first SEC Tournament title since 2012. 

Arkansas advanced to the SEC title game for the first time in the John Calipari era after securing a dramatic overtime win over Ole Miss. The Razorbacks' last SEC Tournament title came in 2000, while Calipari last won a conference tournament title in 2018 when he was at Kentucky. 

Darius Acuff Jr. has been the star of the SEC Tournament so far. He scored 37 points in his postseason debut earlier this week in the Razorbacks' win over Oklahoma.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, highlights and analysis as Arkansas meets Vanderbilt for the SEC Tournament title on Sunday. 

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2026 NCAA Tournament bracket expert picks: No. 1 seeds predicted before Selection Sunday show

As the day breaks on Selection Sunday, three teams are "locks" to be a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That would be Duke, Arizona and Michigan. All three have strong cases to be the No. 1 overall seed, but it appears that the Blue Devils have the inside track to be the first team to hear their name called when the bracket is released

The next talking point heading into Sunday -- outside of a historically weak bubble -- will be what team earns the final No. 1 seed alongside those three teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. There are three teams in contention to join Duke, Michigan and Arizona. The team projected to be the final No. 1 seed is Florida, the reigning national champions. 

Houston and UConn will also be under consideration to be the final No. 1 seed.

2026 NCAA Tournament bracket expert picks: No. 1 seeds predicted before Selection Sunday show
Cameron Salerno
2026 NCAA Tournament bracket expert picks: No. 1 seeds predicted before Selection Sunday show
 
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Behind Vanderbilt's rise to a 2-seed

Vandy picked up three Quad1A wins away from home in the past week.

No one had Vandy in the top 16 heading into the Bracket Preview. We did, and we were right. Since then they are 5-2 with four victories against tournament teams. On resume, the 'Dores rank ahead of Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State and just about anyone you want to throw into the conversation behind Houston and UConn. And they have closed the gap considerably in predictive metrics. About half of Bracket Matrix folks either don't update daily or look at NET, which is increasingly irrelevant for everything except categorizing opponents.

People want to act like they played a bad nonconference schedule. 100% false. They beat at-large teams UCF, VCU, Saint Mary's and SMU in the noncon.

Do I think a 3-seed is more likely for Vandy with a loss? Maybe, yeah. But they are 110% deserving of a No. 2 seed with a win, especially in a year when the committee is pushing back forcefully on the narrative that Sunday championship games don't matter.

Adds my colleague Jacob Fetner: "Also, people aren't bringing up Duke Miles' injury in regards to Vandy. They are 20-5 with him and 6-2 without. You can easily argue that they'd be even closer to a 2 seed lock if they had him in those games"

David Cobb
March 15, 2026, 4:21 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 12:21 pm EDT
 
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Darius Acuff Jr. has entered the conversation for the best freshman guard John Calipari has coached

Arkansas coach John Calipari has had his fair share of elite talent at the college level. From Derrick Rose during his time at Memphis to household names like John Wall, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, and Reed Sheppard at Kentucky -- Coach Cal is widely known as one of the best developers to get talented guards ready for the NBA.

Of course, Calipari has literally produced dozens of first-round picks in the NBA Draft -- mostly from his 15 seasons at Kentucky -- but during his first season at Arkansas in 2024-25, he didn't produce a single first-round pick. That snapped a streak of 17 seasons with at least one player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. The lone player from Arkansas' roster who was drafted last season was Adou Thiero, who went in the second round at No. 36 overall.

Darius Acuff Jr. has entered the conversation for the best freshman guard John Calipari has coached
Cameron Salerno
Darius Acuff Jr. has entered the conversation for the best freshman guard John Calipari has coached
 
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Who has already clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament?

Saturday was one of the busiest days on the college basketball calendar as conference champions were crowned in the American East, MAAC, Mountain West, SWAC, MAC, CUSA, Big West and WAC, among others. The winners of those games joined the 15 teams that already clinched an automatic bid heading into the weekend.

By the early afternoon, two teams punched their tickets to the Big Dance. Howard defeated North Carolina Central 70-63. This will mark Howard's third NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023. In the American East, UMBCdefeated Vermont 74-59 to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. 

If that name sounds familiar, it's because UMBC was the first team in NCAA Tournament history to defeat a No. 1 seed as a No. 16 seed. 

College basketball conference tournaments 2026: Last five automatic bids to NCAA Tournament determined Sunday
Cameron Salerno
College basketball conference tournaments 2026: Last five automatic bids to NCAA Tournament determined Sunday
 
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How Vanderbilt played spoiler with a win over Florida

Florida is going to end up being the fourth No. 1 seed, at least if the CBS Sports Bracketology projections ring true Sunday evening, but it needed luck to get there. Vanderbilt clobbed Florida on Saturday, stopping UF's 12-game winning streak in its tracks, and the Gators briefly dropped to the No. 2 line before losses later in the day by Houston and UConn moved Florida back up. That's fine and dandy, but the Gators were playing so well entering the SEC Tournament they have to be disappointed to leave Music City without a consecutive conference championship. They'll lick their wounds and go for a back-to-back national championship, instead.

Bracketology winners and losers: UConn, Houston fumble chance at No. 1 seed before Selection Sunday
David Cobb
Bracketology winners and losers: UConn, Houston fumble chance at No. 1 seed before Selection Sunday
 
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Why Arkansas was a winner on Saturday

Fans of teams on the bubble breathed a sigh of relief when the buzzer sounded in the SEC Tournament semifinal clash between Ole Miss and Arkansas. Ole Miss, the SEC's No. 15 seed, was on a remarkable run after winning three games in three days to reach the semifinals. Of course, the Rebels have no at-large case, so the only way Chris Beard's team could get in was by winning the conference title. 

Bracketology winners and losers: UConn, Houston fumble chance at No. 1 seed before Selection Sunday
David Cobb
Bracketology winners and losers: UConn, Houston fumble chance at No. 1 seed before Selection Sunday
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