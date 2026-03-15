Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt live updates: Razorbacks, Commodores battle for SEC Tournament championship

The stage is set for the 2026 SEC Tournament title game. No. 3 seed Arkansas will face No. 4 seed Vanderbilt for the title on Sunday in Nashville after each secured wins in their respective semifinal games on Saturday. Arkansas won the lone regular-season meeting between the two squads, 93-68.

Vanderbilt advanced to the title game after pulling off a huge upset win over reigning national champion and No. 1 seed Florida in the semifinals. The Gators were in line to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the loss. Vanderbilt will be playing for its first SEC Tournament title since 2012.

Arkansas advanced to the SEC title game for the first time in the John Calipari era after securing a dramatic overtime win over Ole Miss. The Razorbacks' last SEC Tournament title came in 2000, while Calipari last won a conference tournament title in 2018 when he was at Kentucky.

Darius Acuff Jr. has been the star of the SEC Tournament so far. He scored 37 points in his postseason debut earlier this week in the Razorbacks' win over Oklahoma.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, highlights and analysis as Arkansas meets Vanderbilt for the SEC Tournament title on Sunday.