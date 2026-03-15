Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt live updates: Razorbacks, Commodores battle for SEC Tournament championship

2026 NCAA Tournament bracket expert picks: No. 1 seeds predicted before Selection Sunday show
As the day breaks on Selection Sunday, three teams are "locks" to be a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That would be Duke, Arizona and Michigan. All three have strong cases to be the No. 1 overall seed, but it appears that the Blue Devils have the inside track to be the first team to hear their name called when the bracket is released.
The next talking point heading into Sunday -- outside of a historically weak bubble -- will be what team earns the final No. 1 seed alongside those three teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. There are three teams in contention to join Duke, Michigan and Arizona. The team projected to be the final No. 1 seed is Florida, the reigning national champions.
Houston and UConn will also be under consideration to be the final No. 1 seed.