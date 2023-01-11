Who's Playing

Alabama @ Arkansas

Current Records: Alabama 13-2; Arkansas 12-3

What to Know

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Crimson Tide and the #15 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Bama should still be feeling good after a big win, while Arkansas will be looking to regain their footing.

Bama made easy work of the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday and carried off a 78-52 victory. Bama's guard Mark Sears looked sharp as he had 16 points along with six steals and six boards.

Meanwhile, Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Auburn Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-59. Guard Jordan Walsh had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Crimson Tide are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Bama's victory brought them up to 13-2 while the Razorbacks' loss pulled them down to 12-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Bama is fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Bama, Arkansas comes into the game boasting the 27th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.9.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas have won six out of their last eight games against Alabama.