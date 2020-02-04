Arkansas vs. Auburn live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Arkansas vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Arkansas
Current Records: Auburn 19-2; Arkansas 16-5
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the #11 Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bud Walton Arena. Auburn is looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.
Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, winning 75-66. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Samir Doughty (23), forward Isaac Okoro (14), center Austin Wiley (12), and forward Danjel Purifoy (11).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Arkansas sidestepped the Alabama Crimson Tide for an 82-78 victory. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to guard Jimmy Whitt Jr., who had 26 points.
The wins brought Auburn up to 19-2 and Arkansas to 16-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Auburn rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. The Razorbacks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 21st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.72
Odds
The Razorbacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last five games against Arkansas.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Auburn 79 vs. Arkansas 56
- Feb 27, 2018 - Arkansas 91 vs. Auburn 82
- Jan 06, 2018 - Auburn 88 vs. Arkansas 77
- Feb 25, 2017 - Arkansas 79 vs. Auburn 68
- Feb 17, 2016 - Auburn 90 vs. Arkansas 86
