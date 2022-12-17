Who's Playing

Bradley @ No. 10 Arkansas

Current Records: Bradley 7-3; Arkansas 9-1

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will take on the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars last week, sneaking past 56-54. The Braves' forward Darius Hannah filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks beat the Oklahoma Sooners 88-78 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas was guard Ricky Council IV, who had 26 points and five assists.

The wins brought Bradley up to 7-3 and Arkansas to 9-1. Bradley is 4-2 after wins this year, Arkansas 7-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.