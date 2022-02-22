The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 17-10 overall and 12-3 at home, while the Razorbacks are 21-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. Arkansas picked up a 75-64 win at home when these teams squared off last season.

The game is labeled a pick'em in the latest Florida vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 135.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Arkansas spread: Florida PK

Florida vs. Arkansas over-under: 135.5 points

What you need to know about Florida

Florida is coming off its biggest win of the season, as the Gators were able to spring a huge upset over then-No. 2 Auburn on Saturday. The Gators were outside the NCAA Tournament picture in most projections, but they are now on the right side of the bubble. They had lost their previous two games, falling to Texas A&M and then-No. 5 Kentucky.

Guard Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, drilling 5 of 10 from 3-point range. It was the highest-ranked team that Florida has knocked off at home in school history, prompting the first court-storming at Florida since 1986. The Gators have won 10 straight home games against Arkansas and are on a six-game home winning streak overall this season.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Arkansas has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball, with its lone loss since early January coming in a 68-67 thriller at Alabama on Feb. 12. The Razorbacks have bounced back from that loss with wins over Missouri and then-No. 16 Tennessee. Their defense allowed just two Tennessee field goals in the final eight minutes of Saturday's game.

Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double, drawing four offensive fouls as well. Senior guard JD Notae has been the catalyst this season, averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Razorbacks have covered the spread in eight straight games.

