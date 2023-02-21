An SEC battle is on tap between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is 18-9 overall and 12-2 at home, while UGA is 16-11 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Razorbacks have won and covered in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two programs.

However, Arkansas has lost two of its last three games while Georgia has won two of three entering Tuesday. The Razorbacks are favored by 14 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 142.5.

The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players.

Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Georgia spread: Arkansas -14

Arkansas vs. Georgia over/under: 142.5 points

Arkansas vs. Georgia money line: Arkansas -1100, Georgia +700

What you need to know about Georgia

A win for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road and fell 108-59. Guard Justin Hill (17 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

Bradley transfer Terry Roberts also had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals coming off the bench, and he continues to play a major role for the Bulldogs. Roberts is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season, and he should be earning more minutes again after coming off the bench following a concussion.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, Arkansas strolled past the Florida Gators this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-65. Forward Jalen Graham was the offensive standout of the matchup for Arkansas, picking up 26 points along with seven boards. Ricky Council IV also had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the victory.

Council is averaging 16.5 points per game this season, and the Wichita State transfer is shooting a career-best 45.2% from the floor. Arkansas ranks 22nd in the nation in team shooting percentage (48.0%) and also has a proven track record of altering shots at the rim, ranking 11th nationally in blocked shots per game (5.3).

