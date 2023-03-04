The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks will jockey for position heading into the 2023 SEC Tournament when they play Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Kentucky dropped into a tie for third place in the SEC standings when it lost to Vanderbilt earlier this week, while Arkansas has lost four of its last six games and is in eighth place in the conference. The Razorbacks recorded an 88-73 victory when these teams met in Lexington on Feb. 7. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The latest Arkansas vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Razorbacks as 5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 141.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky date: Saturday, March 4

Arkansas vs. Kentucky time: 2 p.m. ET

Arkansas vs. Kentucky TV channel: CBS

Before tuning into the Arkansas vs. Kentucky game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Arkansas vs. Kentucky, the model projects that the Wildcats cover the spread. Kentucky had its four-game winning streak snapped in a narrow loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, but the Commodores have quietly been one of the hottest teams in the SEC, winning seven of their last eight games. Kentucky's four-game hot streak included wins over then-No. 10 Tennessee and Auburn, bumping the Wildcats back into the national rankings.

Their win over Auburn was one of their most impressive performances of the season, as they raced out to an 11-point halftime lead and outscored the Tigers by 21 points in the second half. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe led four starters in double-figures with 22 points and 17 rebounds, converting on eight of 10 shots from the floor. The reigning national player of the year is averaging 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds, posting double-doubles in four of his last five games.

Arkansas has been trending in the wrong direction, losing two straight games and four of its last six. The Razorbacks were overwhelmed by Tennessee on Tuesday, shooting 36.7% from the floor and turning the ball over 16 times. Kentucky has covered the spread in five of its last six road games, one reason why the model has the Wildcats covering in well over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

