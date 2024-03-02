No. 16 Kentucky gets another opportunity to continue its late-season surge with a meeting against Arkansas on Saturday. The Wildcats and Razorbacks tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS with both teams coming off close contests earlier in the week. For Kentucky, that close contest was a two-point road win over Mississippi State thanks to late-game heroics from Reed Sheppard. It was the Wildcats' second straight victory after blowing out SEC co-leader Alabama last Saturday. This marks the penultimate home game on the schedule for the UK.

For Arkansas, that close contest mid-week was a loss -- and an ugly one at that. The Razorbacks fell at home to a woeful Vanderbilt team, 85-82, falling back to .500 (14-14) on the year with three regular-season games left to play.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Kentucky vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Kentucky should win, and it should win handily, but I'll take the points on the Arkansas side just because 15 is a big number to lay. This feels like a 90-80 type game that is never in doubt but winds up as a high-scoring affair. UK's offense has fired on all cylinders in wins over Alabama and Mississippi State, but its defense hasn't quite clicked yet. Prediction: Arkansas +14



