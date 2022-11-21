Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 9 Arkansas

Current Records: Louisville 0-3; Arkansas 3-0

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks at 5 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.

U of L was just a bucket shy of a victory last week and fell 61-60 to the App. State Mountaineers. On a positive note, guard El Ellis had 29 points, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 40% of U of L's points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas strolled past the South Dakota State Jackrabbits with points to spare last Wednesday, taking the game 71-56. Arkansas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ricky Council IV (19), guard Davonte Davis (13), forward Trevon Brazile (13), and guard Jordan Walsh (10).

The Cardinals have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

U of L is now 0-3 while the Razorbacks sit at a mirror-image 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. To make matters even worse for U of L, Arkansas enters the contest with 21.3 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Arkansas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.