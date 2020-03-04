Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

LSU @ Arkansas

Current Records: LSU 20-9; Arkansas 18-11

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Razorbacks came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 99-89. Arkansas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Mason Jones, who had 26 points and five assists, and guard Isaiah Joe, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, LSU had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, taking their matchup 64-50. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard Skylar Mays, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15 against the spread.

Arkansas is now 18-11 while LSU sits at 20-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Razorbacks come into the contest boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.2. But LSU ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.55

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

LSU have won five out of their last nine games against Arkansas.