Who's Playing

LSU @ Arkansas

Current Records: LSU 12-7; Arkansas 13-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the LSU Tigers will be on the road. LSU and the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

LSU suffered a grim 77-56 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. LSU was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for LSU was forward KJ Williams (16 points).

Meanwhile, Arkansas strolled past the Ole Miss Rebels with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 69-57. Four players on the Razorbacks scored in the double digits: guard Anthony Black (17), guard Davonte Davis (16), guard Jordan Walsh (13), and guard Joseph Pinion (13).

The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 60-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for LSU since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 17 games against LSU.