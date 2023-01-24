Who's Playing
LSU @ Arkansas
Current Records: LSU 12-7; Arkansas 13-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the LSU Tigers will be on the road. LSU and the #25 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.
LSU suffered a grim 77-56 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. LSU was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for LSU was forward KJ Williams (16 points).
Meanwhile, Arkansas strolled past the Ole Miss Rebels with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 69-57. Four players on the Razorbacks scored in the double digits: guard Anthony Black (17), guard Davonte Davis (16), guard Jordan Walsh (13), and guard Joseph Pinion (13).
The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 60-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for LSU since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas have won nine out of their last 17 games against LSU.
- Dec 28, 2022 - LSU 60 vs. Arkansas 57
- Mar 11, 2022 - Arkansas 79 vs. LSU 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Arkansas 77 vs. LSU 76
- Jan 15, 2022 - Arkansas 65 vs. LSU 58
- Mar 13, 2021 - LSU 78 vs. Arkansas 71
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arkansas 83 vs. LSU 75
- Jan 13, 2021 - LSU 92 vs. Arkansas 76
- Mar 04, 2020 - Arkansas 99 vs. LSU 90
- Jan 08, 2020 - LSU 79 vs. Arkansas 77
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas 90 vs. LSU 89
- Jan 12, 2019 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 88
- Feb 03, 2018 - LSU 94 vs. Arkansas 86
- Jan 10, 2018 - LSU 75 vs. Arkansas 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arkansas 78 vs. LSU 70
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas 99 vs. LSU 86
- Feb 23, 2016 - Arkansas 85 vs. LSU 65
- Jan 16, 2016 - LSU 76 vs. Arkansas 74