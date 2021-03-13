The Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers have already played each other twice this season, splitting their first two meetings with LSU winning the first 92-76 and Arkansas winning the second by a final of 83-75. On Saturday, they'll meet in the 2021 SEC Tournament semifinals for a rubber match with the winner advancing to the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Arkansas is 18-8 against the spread this season, while LSU is 12-13. The home team covered in each of the first two matchups, so it'll be interesting to see how this shakes out on a neutral court.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points with the over-under for total points listed at 162.5 in the latest Arkansas vs. LSU odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any LSU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Arkansas vs. LSU spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas vs. LSU over-under: 162.5 points

Arkansas vs. LSU money line: Arkansas -170; LSU +145

ARKANSAS: The Razorbacks enter on a nine-game winning streak where they are 8-1 ATS

LSU: The Tigers rank eighth in the nation in scoring (82.4 ppg)

What you need to know about Arkansas

Arkansas loves to attack the basket aggressively, which regularly puts opponents in foul trouble. During its current nine-game winning streak, Arkansas has averaged 23.1 free-throw attempts per game while allowing only 16.9 trips to the free-throw line per contest.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 70-64 win over Missouri in the quarterfinals of the 2021 SEC Tournament. JD Notae poured in 27 points and added four rebounds with four assists in the victory. The Jacksonville transfer is now averaging 13.4 points per game. Justin Smith also had 16 points and eight rebounds and is now averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Moses Moody leads the team with 17.0 ppg.

What you need to know about LSU

The Tigers snuck by Ole Miss on Friday in their quarterfinal matchup. Trendon Watford led LSU with 24 points while Darius Days added a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Thomas also had 18 points but struggled from the floor, shooting 5-for-17 for the game.

The true freshman guard is averaging 22.9 points per game this season and the former five-star recruit will need to have a better shooting day for LSU to continue its run. Both teams are averaging better than 80 points per game in conference play.

How to make Arkansas vs. LSU picks

