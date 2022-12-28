The LSU Tigers and the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 11-1 overall and 8-0 at home, while the Razorbacks are 11-1 overall and have yet to play on the road. Arkansas leads the all-time series with a 41-34 record, including winning each of the last three meetings.

The Razorbacks are favored by 4 points in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 145.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all-top rated college basketball picks.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Arkansas spread: LSU +4

LSU vs. Arkansas over/under: 145 points

LSU vs. Arkansas money line: LSU +155, Arkansas -180

What you need to know about LSU

The Tigers ultimately received the gift of a 72-68 win from a begrudging ETSU squad last week. Their forward KJ Williams did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.

It was the sixth straight win for LSU, with all six coming by 10 points or fewer. The Tigers don't blow many teams out as they rely more on their defense, ranking among the top quartile of all teams in defensive rating. Williams, a transfer from Murray State, leads LSU with 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He's making his case for an All-SEC first-team selection after winning the same honors each of the last three years in the Ohio Valley Conference.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday, Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. The Razorbacks took their game at home with ease, bagging an 85-51 victory over UNC-Asheville. Arkansas got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Graham (16), guard Ricky Council IV (12), guard Anthony Black (10) and guard Joseph Pinion (10).

Arkansas fields the 10th-best defense in the nation in terms of defensive rating. It also ranks 10th in steals per game (10.7), with seven different players averaging at least one per night. Council, who transferred from Wichita State, ranks third in the SEC with 18.3 points and has scored in double-figures in all but one game this year.

How to make LSU vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

