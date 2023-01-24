The Arkansas Razorbacks will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time in 2023 when they face the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. Arkansas snapped its four-game losing streak with a 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU pulled off a 60-57 upset when these teams met on Dec. 28, but it has lost six straight games since then.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5. Before entering any LSU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. LSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. LSU:

Arkansas vs. LSU spread: Arkansas -12.5

Arkansas vs. LSU over/under: 138 points

Arkansas vs. LSU money line: Arkansas -800, LSU +550

Arkansas vs. LSU picks: See picks here

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas might have lost the first meeting between these teams, but LSU has been in a downward spiral since that contest. The Tigers are riding a six-game losing streak, with the latter five losses all coming by double digits. They were blown out by Tennessee in a 77-56 final on Saturday, marking the fifth straight game that they failed to cover the spread.

The Razorbacks got back on track with a 69-57 win against Ole Miss on Saturday, as Anthony Black had game highs of 17 points, eight assists and five steals. It was a balanced effort from Arkansas, with Davonte Davis (16), Jordan Walsh (13) and Joseph Pinion (13) each scoring in double figures as well. The Razorbacks have gone 18-1 in their last 19 home games and have won nine of their last 12 home games against LSU.

Why LSU can cover

LSU trailed Arkansas by six points midway through the second half of their first meeting this season, but the Tigers rallied and picked up a win. The Razorbacks shot just 36.9% from the floor and gave up 13 points on 10 turnovers, as senior guard Trae Hannibal led LSU with 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting off the bench. Senior forward KJ Williams leads LSU with 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game overall this season, scoring in double figures in six straight games.

Sophomore guard Adam Miller, a transfer from Illinois, is averaging 11.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He is facing an Arkansas team that has lost four of its last five games, with three of those losses coming by double digits. The Razorbacks have only covered the spread once in their last seven games, so they have not proven that they are worthy of being favored by this many points.

How to make Arkansas vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated LSU vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. LSU? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 45-26 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.