The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) will try to bounce back from a narrow loss to then-No. 3 Alabama when they host the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9) on Wednesday night. Arkansas won three out of four games prior to its 85-81 loss to the Crimson Tide, putting the Razorbacks on the NCAA Tournament bubble. LSU is ahead of only South Carolina at the bottom of the SEC standings, entering this matchup on a six-game losing streak. The lone conference win for the Tigers came against Arkansas at home in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Arkansas vs. LSU spread: Arkansas -9.5

Arkansas vs. LSU over/under: 146.5 points

Arkansas vs. LSU money line: Arkansas: -503, LSU: +376

Arkansas vs. LSU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is playing its best basketball of the season, winning three of its last five games to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble in most projections. The Razorbacks beat Georgia at home on Jan. 22 before adding consecutive road wins against then-No. 12 Kentucky and Texas. Their two losses during their last five games came by three points against Oklahoma and four points against then-No. 3 Alabama.

The Razorbacks covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs in their 85-81 loss to Alabama, as freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He shot 10 of 18 from the floor and 5 of 9 from the perimeter in the best outing of his career. Arkansas has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while LSU has only covered the spread three times in its last 13 SEC games.

Why LSU can cover

LSU has only won one conference game this season, but it came in the first meeting between these teams. The Tigers pulled off the upset as 1-point home underdogs, as senior guard Cam Carter poured in 27 points on 7 of 15 shooting. Senior guard Jordan Sears had 17 points off the bench, while junior forward Daimion Collins chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers have played several close games since then, including an 80-73 loss to Alabama as 17.5-point underdogs. They are coming off a 72-70 loss to then-No. 25 Ole Miss, covering the spread as 6-point underdogs. Carter scored a team-high 16 points, while freshman forward Corey Chest had five points and 12 rebounds.

