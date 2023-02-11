Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Arkansas

Current Records: Mississippi State 16-8; Arkansas 17-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be on the road. MSU and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 81-68 at home and Arkansas taking the second 63-55.

MSU had enough points to win and then some against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, taking their contest 64-53. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward D.J. Jeffries, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas strolled past the Kentucky Wildcats with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 88-73. The Razorbacks got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Ricky Council IV out in front picking up 20 points.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought MSU up to 16-8 and Arkansas to 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them seventh in college basketball. But the Razorbacks enter the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won seven out of their last ten games against Arkansas.