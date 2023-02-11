Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Arkansas

Current Records: Mississippi State 16-8; Arkansas 17-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arkansas Razorbacks are heading back home. The Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 81-68 at home and Arkansas taking the second 63-55.

Arkansas strolled past the Kentucky Wildcats with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 88-73. Arkansas got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Ricky Council IV out in front picking up 20 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between MSU and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulldogs wrapped it up with a 64-53 victory at home. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward D.J. Jeffries, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and seven boards.

The Razorbacks are now 17-7 while MSU sits at 16-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas enters the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them seventh in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State have won seven out of their last ten games against Arkansas.