Who's Playing

Missouri @ Arkansas

Current Records: Missouri 12-1; Arkansas 11-2

What to Know

The #13 Arkansas Razorbacks and the #20 Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It looks like the Razorbacks must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They fell just short of the LSU Tigers by a score of 60-57. One thing holding Arkansas back was the mediocre play of guard Ricky Council IV, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 5-for-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Mizzou was expected to lose against the Kentucky Wildcats last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Mizzou in an 89-75 victory over UK. Mizzou's guard Kobe Brown did his thing and had 30 points along with six boards.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas is now 11-2 while Mizzou sits at 12-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas comes into the game boasting the 13th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.1. But Mizzou is even better: they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.4 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Mizzou a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arkansas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Missouri.