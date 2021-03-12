Get ready for a 2021 SEC Tournament quarterfinal battle on Friday as the No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5) meet the Missouri Tigers (16-8) at 7 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Tigers are coming off a 73-70 win over Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament while Arkansas received a bye to this round and has won eight straight. These teams split their two previous matchups this season with each winning on the other team's home court.

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Arkansas -5.5

Arkansas vs. Missouri over-under: 149 points

Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Arkansas -230; Missouri +190

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks are playing their best ball when it matters the most. Just one month ago they were unranked but haven't lost since then and are now in the top 10. They have a deep squad that loves to push the pace and the Razorbacks rank seventh in the nation in scoring (83.3 PPG). During its eight-game win streak, Arkansas hasn't simply skated by as its average margin of victory is over 11 points and only one of those wins came by fewer than five points.

Arkansas is led by stud freshman Moses Moody, who has racked up a trio of regular season awards including SEC Rookie of the Year, All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Freshman First Team. He ranks third in the conference with 17.5 points per game but gets plenty of support from his teammates. During Arkansas' eight-game win streak, Moody was among five different Razorbacks who led the team in scoring, so they can attack a defense in a multitude of ways.

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers accomplished what 16 other teams failed to do this season and that's beat Arkansas on the Hogs' home court. Missouri's 13-point win over Arkansas in January should give the team plenty of confidence heading into a neutral-site game. In that regular-season matchup, Missouri held Arkansas to 26.8 percent shooting from the field while Jeremiah Tilmon and Xavier Pinson powered the Tigers' offense with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Senior guard Dru Smith is often the catalyst for the Tigers on both ends of the court as he leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game and has led the SEC in steals in back-to-back years. Smith shoots nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc and knocks down 84 percent of his free throw attempts, so he's efficient from all over the court. He's scored at least 16 points in three straight games while also grabbing a season-high eight rebounds in Mizzou's second-round win over Georgia.

