The SEC Tournament 2025 tips off on Wednesday afternoon with the 16-seed South Carolina Gamecocks facing the 9-seed Arkansas Razorbacks. These teams had inverse records in the regular season with Arkansas going 19-12 and South Carolina posting a 12-19 mark. However, it was the Gamecocks who prevailed in their lone matchup as USC won, 72-53, in a March 1 contest. South Carolina is aiming for its first-ever SEC Tournament championship, while the Hogs are looking to add a second to their collection, last winning the tourney in 2000, though head coach John Calipari won this tournament six times at Kentucky.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -2.5

South Carolina vs. Arkansas over/under: 139.5 points

South Carolina vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -151, South Carolina +125

ARK: The Razorbacks are 13-18 against the spread (ATS) this season

USC: The Gamecocks are 14-17 versus the line in 2024-25

South Carolina vs. Arkansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why South Carolina can cover

One only has to look at the first matchup between these squads to see why the Gamecocks can cover as USC is the reason for Arkansas' only defeat over its last five games. The Gamecocks authored a 19-point victory last Saturday in which Collin Murray-Boyles gained national recognition with his performance. The sophomore had 35 points, outscoring Arkansas' entire starting lineup, in addition to adding seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Murray-Boyles knocked down 12 of 16 shots from the field, and efficiency has been his strength all season as he leads the SEC with 58.5% from the field.

USC's defense also starred in that contest as it held Arkansas to just 28.8% from the field. That's the lowest field goal percentage for Arkansas all season, as well as the lowest field goal percentage that South Carolina has held an opponent to all year. The Gamecocks are stout defensively, and they dominate the glass as they allow both the fewest rebounds per game and fewest offensive rebounds per game in SEC play. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Arkansas can cover

After a rocky start versus the spread, Arkansas has turned things around as of late, going 8-3 ATS over its last 11 games. The team has scored 90-plus points in each of its last two games, both of which came against 20-win teams in Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Adou Thiero leads the Hogs with 15.6 points per game, while Kentucky transfer, D.J. Wagner, is averaging 11.1 points and coming off a season-high 24-point outing in Saturday's win over Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks rank No. 17 in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric thanks to an elite interior defense, as Calipari's squad ranks fifth in the nation with 5.7 blocks per game. That presents a huge problem for South Carolina, which struggles from outside the arc as the Gamecocks are last in the SEC in 3-point percentage. That's a big reason why USC is last in the conference in points per game, so the Razorbacks have a huge edge on that end of the floor. See which team to back at SportsLine.

