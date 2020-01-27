Arkansas vs. TCU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

TCU @ Arkansas

Current Records: TCU 13-5; Arkansas 14-4

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing at home against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4 p.m. ET this evening. Arkansas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73.89 points per game.

The Razorbacks came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 77-70. Guard Isaiah Joe had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, TCU took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-54 on Tuesday. Guard Desmond Bane took over for TCU, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Arkansas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

TCU's win lifted them to 13-5 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 14-4. We'll see if the Horned Frogs can repeat their recent success or if the Razorbacks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.64

Odds

The Razorbacks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.