Arkansas vs. TCU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arkansas vs. TCU basketball game
Who's Playing
TCU @ Arkansas
Current Records: TCU 13-5; Arkansas 14-4
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing at home against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4 p.m. ET this evening. Arkansas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73.89 points per game.
The Razorbacks came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 77-70. Guard Isaiah Joe had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, TCU took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-54 on Tuesday. Guard Desmond Bane took over for TCU, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to six boards.
Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Arkansas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
TCU's win lifted them to 13-5 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 14-4. We'll see if the Horned Frogs can repeat their recent success or if the Razorbacks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.64
Odds
The Razorbacks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home