Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 13-10 overall and 8-5 at home, while Arkansas is 16-7 overall and 4-4 on the road. The programs have split their last four meeting head-to-head straight up, but the Volunteers have covered the spread the last three times they've taken on the Razorbacks.

Tennessee has also won its last two against Arkansas by wide margins, winning by 19 as a 14.5-point favorite in 2019 and 18 as a three-point favorite in 2018. The Volunteers are favored by three points again in the latest Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 134.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread: Tennessee -3

Tennessee vs. Arkansas over-under: 134 points

Tennessee vs. Arkansas money line: Tennessee -152, Arkansas +129

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee lost to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday by a final score of 77-64. Guard Santiago Vescovi (18 points), guard Jordan Bowden (16 points) and forward John Fulkerson (16 points) were the top scorers for the Volunteers in the defeat.

That trio along with Yves Pons are all averaging double-figures in scoring, but they'll all be facing added pressure with Josiah-Jordan James questionable (hip/groin) questionable for Tuesday and Lamonte Turner out with a season-ending shoulder injury. Vescovi in particular will be key, as he's already become the best shooter (36.4 percent from the 3-point line) on a roster that hits just 30.4 percent of its attempts from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Arkansas, meanwhile, fell 83-79 to the Missouri Tigers in its last outing. Guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. had a tough game, finishing with 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court. The Razorbacks are expected to be without guard Isaiah Joe (knee) on Tuesday, so Arkansas will need a better performance from Whitt and for leading scorer Mason Jones (20.5 ppg) to take on an even heavier load offensively.

