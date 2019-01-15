Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 22-8 roll

The Arkansas Razorbacks are unbeaten at home and 3-1 against the spread as an underdog. Both of those attributes will be tested on Tuesday night when they travel to Knoxville to face the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. ET. The Vols are favored by 14.5 at home with an over-under for total points scored set at 150.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds. Tennessee (14-1) has outscored its three SEC opponents by an average of 27 points, but Arkansas has been in every conference game so far. You'll want to see what the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model is picking before laying any Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks of your own.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

Tennessee has run roughshod over the competition this season.

The model knows that Tennessee has run roughshod over the competition this season. The Vols have won 10 in a row since falling 87-81 to Kansas and have crushed Georgia, Missouri and Florida to start SEC action.

The offense averages 85.8 points, 10th-most in the nation. Junior 6-7 forward Grant Williams (18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds) leads a team that is hitting on 51.5 percent of its shots this season, second only to Gonzaga. Meanwhile, the defense has 90 blocks, compared to only 25 for opponents, and the Vols are allowing just 65.1 points per game on 37 percent shooting. Tennessee is also 8-5-1 against the spread this season, compared to 7-8 for the Razorbacks.

Just because the Volunteers have pounded the competition and are unbeaten at home doesn't mean they will cover the Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread.

Arkansas is only 1-2 to start SEC play, but the losses were by six to Florida and an overtime heart-breaker against LSU. The Razorbacks' five losses are by a combined 19 points, with two in overtime.

The team can score in bunches under coach Mike Anderson. Three different players have led the team in scoring the past three games alone. Daniel Gafford, a 6-11 sophomore and possible matchup nightmare for the undersized Vols, had 32 points in Arkansas' last game, while 6-5 sophomore Mason Jones poured in 30 the previous outing.

Arkansas is a possible matchup nightmare for the undersized Vols.