Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 22-8 roll

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look to move to 10-0 at home, and 15-1 overall, when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Tennessee is unbeaten at home, while Arkansas (10-5) hasn't lost a road game and is 3-1 against the spread as an underdog. The latest Tennessee vs. Arkansas odds have the Volunteers favored by 14.5 points, with the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 150.5. Before you make any Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all its top-rated plays. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has dialed in on Arkansas vs. Tennessee. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows Tennessee has won 10 straight since an 87-81 loss to Kansas on Nov. 22. The Vols have covered every spread since that has been under 19.5 points. That includes double-digit wins in all three SEC games against Georgia, Missouri and Florida.

Grant Williams leads a scoring punch that averages 85.8 points per game. The 6-foot-7 junior leads the team in scoring (18.9 points) and rebounding (7.9), while four-year 6-6 standout Admiral Schofield is averaging 17.7 points.

The Vols' defense has been just as dominant. In fact, opponents are shooting just 37.2 percent on the season, including 29.4 percent on 3-pointers.

Just because the Volunteers have pounded the competition and are unbeaten at home doesn't mean they will cover the Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread.

Arkansas is only 1-2 to start SEC play, but the losses were by six to Florida and an overtime heart-breaker against LSU. The Razorbacks' five losses are by a combined 19 points, with two in overtime.

The team can score in bunches under coach Mike Anderson. Three different players have led the team in scoring the past three games alone. Daniel Gafford, a 6-11 sophomore and possible matchup nightmare for the undersized Vols, had 32 points in Arkansas' last game, while 6-5 sophomore Mason Jones poured in 30 the previous outing.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tennessee vs. Arkansas spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is crushing college hoops, and find out.