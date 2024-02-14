No. 8 Tennessee (17-6) will try to shake off its first double-digit loss of the season when it travels to Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Vols had their two-game winning streak snapped in an 85-69 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday, as the Aggies never trailed. Arkansas has won two of its last three games, getting back above the .500 mark with a 78-75 win against Georgia on Saturday. The Razorbacks are sitting only ahead of Vanderbilt and Missouri in the SEC standings, while Tennessee is in fourth place following its loss to Texas A&M.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Vols are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -8.5

Arkansas vs. Tennessee over/under: 151.5 points

Arkansas vs. Tennessee money line: Arkansas +329, Tennessee -427

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas lost six of its first seven games in SEC play, but it has bounced back with two wins in its last three games. The Razorbacks were 5.5-point road underdogs in their 91-84 win at Missouri two weeks ago, as senior forward Makhi Mitchell posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Tramon Mark scored a team-high 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting, while sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr. added 16 points off the bench.

The Razorbacks handed Georgia their fifth straight loss on Saturday, powered by 15 points from Louisville transfer El Ellis. He had not played a single minute in the previous two games, but head coach Eric Musselman continues to tinker with his lineup. Guard Davonte Davis returned from a voluntary three-game absence, scoring four points and dishing out three assists in 35 minutes.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off its first double-digit loss of the season, but it has bounced back from its last two SEC losses with impressive showings. The Vols responded to a loss to South Carolina with a 103-92 win at then-No. 10 Kentucky earlier this month, and they added an 88-68 win against LSU last Wednesday. They are led by SEC Player of the Year candidate Dalton Knecht, who is averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Knecht has scored at least 16 points in nine straight games, including four games of 30-plus points. Junior forward Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, while junior point guard Zakai Zeigler is adding 11.0 points and 5.6 assists. The Vols have won six of the last eight meetings between these teams, and Arkansas has only covered the spread once in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

