Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Arkansas

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-6; Arkansas 14-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arkansas winning the first 76-73 at home and the Aggies taking the second 82-64.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, A&M beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 72-66 this past Saturday. Forward Henry Coleman III was the offensive standout of the game for A&M, picking up 18 points in addition to six boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Arkansas as they fell 67-64 to the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Ricky Council IV, who had 25 points.

A&M is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Razorbacks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their contest 82-64. A&M's victory shoved Arkansas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 3-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Texas A&M.