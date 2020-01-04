Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Arkansas

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-5; Arkansas 11-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

It was close, but on Monday the Aggies capped 2019 off with a 58-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. G Savion Flagg (18 points) was the top scorer for A&M.

Meanwhile, Arkansas rang in the new year with a 71-64 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Isaiah Joe, who had 24 points along with five rebounds, and G Mason Jones, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-9 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped A&M to 6-5 and Arkansas to 11-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Aggies and the Razorbacks clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 14-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Arkansas have won five out of their last eight games against Texas A&M.