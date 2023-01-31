Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Arkansas

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-6; Arkansas 14-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arkansas winning the first 76-73 at home and the Aggies taking the second 82-64.

A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win. A&M's forward Henry Coleman III looked sharp as he had 18 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: Arkansas was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-64 to the Baylor Bears. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of guard Ricky Council IV, who had 25 points.

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Razorbacks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 82-64. A&M's victory shoved Arkansas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Texas A&M.