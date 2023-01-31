Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Arkansas
Current Records: Texas A&M 15-6; Arkansas 14-7
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Arkansas winning the first 76-73 at home and the Aggies taking the second 82-64.
A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win. A&M's forward Henry Coleman III looked sharp as he had 18 points along with six boards.
Speaking of close games: Arkansas was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-64 to the Baylor Bears. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of guard Ricky Council IV, who had 25 points.
The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Razorbacks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 82-64. A&M's victory shoved Arkansas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Texas A&M.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas A&M 82 vs. Arkansas 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas 76 vs. Texas A&M 73
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas A&M 86 vs. Arkansas 81
- Mar 06, 2021 - Arkansas 87 vs. Texas A&M 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M 77 vs. Arkansas 69
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas 69 vs. Texas A&M 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas A&M 87 vs. Arkansas 80
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arkansas 73 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Feb 17, 2018 - Arkansas 94 vs. Texas A&M 75
- Jan 30, 2018 - Texas A&M 80 vs. Arkansas 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - Arkansas 86 vs. Texas A&M 77
- Jan 17, 2017 - Arkansas 62 vs. Texas A&M 60
- Jan 27, 2016 - Arkansas 74 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas A&M 92 vs. Arkansas 69