The eighth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their winning streak to five games when they battle the Arkansas Razorbacks in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. Texas A&M is coming off a 69-53 win over Georgia on Tuesday, while Arkansas defeated LSU 70-58 on Wednesday. The Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC), who are 11th in the conference, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Aggies (19-5, 8-3 SEC), who are tied for third in the league, are 11-1 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, is set for noon ET. Arkansas won both meetings last season. Texas A&M is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Texas A&M. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -8.5



Arkansas vs. Texas A&M over/under: 139.5 points

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -360, Arkansas +283

ARK: The Razorbacks have hit the money line in 20 of their last 34 games (+9.55 units)

TAM: The Aggies have covered the spread in 10 of their last 16 home games (+4.50 units)



Why you should back Texas A&M

Senior guard Wade Taylor IV has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last five games. In a 76-72 win at South Carolina on Feb. 1, he poured in 25 points, while adding two rebounds and two assists. He had 15 points in a 67-64 win at Missouri on Feb. 8. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists, three rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes.

Also powering the Aggies is senior guard Zhuric Phelps. He is in his first season with the program after three years at SMU. In 23 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 28 minutes. He has one double-double on the season and had a 34-point performance in an 80-78 win at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arkansas

Junior forward Adou Thiero is one of four Razorbacks averaging double-digit scoring. He is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the last two years at Kentucky. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.2 minutes. He scored 22 points, while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 85-81 loss to No. 3 Alabama on Feb. 8.

Another Kentucky transfer making an impact is sophomore D.J. Wagner. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34.4 minutes. He is coming off a 10-point, seven-assist and three-rebound performance in the win over LSU on Wednesday. He scored 17 points and added eight assists and three rebounds in an 89-79 win at Kentucky on Feb. 1. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 141 combined points.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations?