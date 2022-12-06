Who's Playing

UNCG @ No. 9 Arkansas

Current Records: UNCG 4-5; Arkansas 7-1

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans' road trip will continue as they head to Bud Walton Arena at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday UNCG sidestepped the Elon Phoenix for a 65-61 victory.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks were fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the San Jose State Spartans 99-58 at home. Arkansas' forward Trevon Brazile was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points in addition to five boards. Brazile had some trouble finding his footing against the Troy Trojans last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Brazile's points were the most he has had all season.

UNCG have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take UNCG against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

UNCG is now 4-5 while Arkansas sits at 7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNCG has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Razorbacks' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. We'll see if their 9.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 19-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.