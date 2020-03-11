Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Arkansas

Regular Season Records: Vanderbilt 11-20; Arkansas 19-12

Last Season Records: Arkansas 17-15; Vanderbilt 9-23

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 1-7 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Vanderbilt and Arkansas are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in the first game of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. The Commodores should still be riding high after a win, while the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 this past Saturday. Vanderbilt's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Maxwell Evans led the charge as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (32 combined) and lost 77-69 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Mason Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Vanderbilt isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores come into the game boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.7. But Arkansas ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with eight on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 9-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Arkansas have won seven out of their last eight games against Vanderbilt.