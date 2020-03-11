Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Arkansas
Regular Season Records: Vanderbilt 11-20; Arkansas 19-12
Last Season Records: Arkansas 17-15; Vanderbilt 9-23
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores are 1-7 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Vanderbilt and Arkansas are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in the first game of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. The Commodores should still be riding high after a win, while the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 this past Saturday. Vanderbilt's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Maxwell Evans led the charge as he had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Arkansas also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (32 combined) and lost 77-69 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Mason Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Vanderbilt isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Commodores come into the game boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.7. But Arkansas ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with eight on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Razorbacks are a big 9-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas have won seven out of their last eight games against Vanderbilt.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Arkansas 75 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Mar 06, 2019 - Arkansas 84 vs. Vanderbilt 48
- Feb 05, 2019 - Arkansas 69 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Arkansas 72 vs. Vanderbilt 54
- Mar 11, 2017 - Arkansas 76 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Feb 07, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Arkansas 59
- Jan 24, 2017 - Arkansas 71 vs. Vanderbilt 70
- Jan 05, 2016 - Arkansas 90 vs. Vanderbilt 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
UNC vs. Syracuse odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's UNC vs. Syracuse matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Big 10 Tournament picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Big 10 Tournament 10,000 times.
-
Pittsburgh vs NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State...
-
One auto bid up for grabs on Wednesday
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
Bubble Watch: Teams in action Wednesday
It's been a quiet few days for teams on the bubble, but that is over as of Wednesday
-
Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup 10,000...
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket and updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event