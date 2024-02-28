Halftime Report

American and the Black Knights have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-31, American has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If American keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-14 in no time. On the other hand, Army will have to make due with a 10-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: American 15-14, Army 10-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Christl Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, American will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though American has not done well against the Raiders recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over the Raiders.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead American to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Rogers, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Stephens, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights came up short against the Bison on Sunday and fell 54-41. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Army has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Abe Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for Army was TJ Small's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Army struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Eagles now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Black Knights, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-19.

Everything went American's way against the Black Knights in their previous matchup back in January as the Eagles made off with a 79-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

American is a slight 2-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 121.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.