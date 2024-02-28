Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: American 15-14, Army 10-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Christl Arena. American will be strutting in after a win while the Black Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though American has not done well against the Raiders recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over the Raiders.

American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matt Rogers led the charge by scoring 23 points along with seven rebounds. Elijah Stephens was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights couldn't handle the Bison on Sunday and fell 54-41. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Army has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Abe Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for Army was TJ Small's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Army struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Eagles now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Black Knights, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-19.

American took their victory against the Black Knights in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 79-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.