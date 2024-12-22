Halftime Report

Binghamton has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 42-33 lead against Army.

Binghamton entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Army step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Binghamton 7-6, Army 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Binghamton and Army are an even 3-3 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Army Black Knights in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Christl Arena. The Bearcats are coming into the game hot, having won their last five games.

Binghamton will head into Wednesday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Sunday (they won by 25) but on Wednesday they proved they can win the close ones too. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 62-60 win from a begrudging Bearcats squad. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory they have posted since February 29th.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Army, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-60 loss to George Wash. last Friday. The Black Knights have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Army had strong showings from AJ Allenspach, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Scovens, who earned 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Army smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Binghamton now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Army, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Binghamton beat Army 75-68 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Army is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Army and Binghamton both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.